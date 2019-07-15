Martin Griffiths, the United Nations special envoy to Yemen, said he held “productive talks” with Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman during his visit to Jeddah on Monday.

“We discussed how to keep Yemen out of the regional tensions, make progress in the implementation of the #Stockholm agreement & KSA's support to the peace process,” Griffiths said in a tweet.

The UN envoy is expected to hold talks with Yemeni government officials during his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Griffiths’ visit to the Kingdom comes amid a tour that saw the envoy visiting Moscow, Washington, Muscat, and Abu Dhabi as part of UN efforts to revive the political process in Yemen.



Griffiths also met with Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar regarding the obstacles to the implementation of the Stockholm agreement on the port of Hodeidah and the government’s demands to correct the course of that deal.

Last Update: Monday, 15 July 2019 KSA 18:20 - GMT 15:20