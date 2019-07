The Saudi ambassador to Iraq has announced the official reopening of the Saudi-Iraqi border crossing on October 15.

Ambassador Abdul Aziz Al Shammari’s announcement is the culmination of several years of talks.

The Arar border crossing has been closed since 1990, when Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait strained relations with the Kingdom.



- Developing.

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 July 2019 KSA 15:28 - GMT 12:28