The spokesperson of the Bahrain Defense Force says the program “Ma Khufiya Aatham,” which was broadcast on Sunday on Qatari-owned Al Jazeera network, marks a new series of conspiracies against the Kingdom of Bahrain and is an attempt by Qatar to undermine the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

“This is a new episode of the conspiracy against the Kingdom of Bahrain and the desire of Qatar to undermine the Gulf Cooperation Council and incite discord amongst its countries,” the spokesman said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 July 2019 KSA 11:37 - GMT 08:37