Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman stressed the Kingdom’s support for a political solution in Yemen, during his meeting on Monday with Martin Griffiths, the UN special envoy to Yemen.
Met with @OSE_Yemen to emphasize our commitment to the wellbeing of the Yemeni people, and the need to end Iran's interference in Yemen. I also stressed our support for a political solution, and the need for the Houthis to implement their signed agreements, including Stockholm.— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) July 15, 2019
