Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman stressed the Kingdom’s support for a political solution in Yemen, during his meeting on Monday with Martin Griffiths, the UN special envoy to Yemen.

In a tweet following the meeting, Prince Khalid bin Salman, stated: “I also stressed our support for a political solution, and the need for the Houthis to implement their signed agreements, including Stockholm.”

Met with @OSE_Yemen to emphasize our commitment to the wellbeing of the Yemeni people, and the need to end Iran's interference in Yemen. I also stressed our support for a political solution, and the need for the Houthis to implement their signed agreements, including Stockholm. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) July 15, 2019

Griffiths’ visit to the Kingdom comes amid a tour that saw the envoy visiting Moscow, Washington, Muscat, and Abu Dhabi as part of UN efforts to revive the political process in Yemen.

ALSO READ: UN special envoy to Yemen holds talks with Saudi deputy defense minister



Last Update: Tuesday, 16 July 2019 KSA 00:52 - GMT 21:52