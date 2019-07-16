The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash on Monday said that Qatar’s strategy of depending on television programs is “pitiful”, adding that its history has “much to hide.”

“The Doha strategy is pitiful, it is based on television programs that address only its audience,” the minister said in a tweet, adding that it is “pitiful because it’s made up of a glass house and it (Qatar) has much to hide of its history.”

“A logical direction (for Qatar) would be to solve the crisis, but what we see is political immaturity, media nonesense and a waste of sovereignty and money,” Gargash added.

Earlier last month, Gargash said that Mecca’s GCC summit in Saudi Arabia held recently proves that the Doha crisis cannot be resolved through traditional methods, and without a frank revision of policies pursued by Qatar.

In a series of tweets, Gargash had said: “As evidenced by the recent Gulf summit, there is no solution to the Doha crisis through traditional methods and without a frank revision of the policies that were led by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa.”

“Reason and logic make it imperative for Sheikh Tamim (Qatar’s Emir) to carry out a frank revision and adopt a new approach ending his country’s crisis, bringing it back to its Gulf and Arab surroundings,” he added.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar over its support for extremist groups.

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 July 2019 KSA 10:29 - GMT 07:29