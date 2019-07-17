The UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, has met United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to end the fighting in Libya, the UN Support Mission in Libya said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Salame explained the heavy human cost of the fighting in Libya, according to the tweet, which added that he “stressed the importance of adhering to a unified roadmap for reuniting the Libyans and helping them to agree & reconcile.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 17 July 2019 KSA 23:25 - GMT 20:25