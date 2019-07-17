The UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, has met United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss ways to end the fighting in Libya, the UN Support Mission in Libya said in a tweet on Tuesday.SHOW MORE
