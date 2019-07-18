The Bahraini Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the Kingdom is preparing to host a meeting on navigation security, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on Thursday.

The meeting will be in cooperation with the United States and Poland, and more than 60 countries will participate.

The BNA statement also said that the meeting will provide an opportunity to find ways to deter the Iranian threat and ensure freedom of navigation.

Last Update: Thursday, 18 July 2019 KSA 18:54 - GMT 15:54