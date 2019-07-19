The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash announced on Friday that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were the largest humanitarian donors in Yemen and would continue to provide aid to the country.

“The UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are the largest humanitarian donors in Yemen and will always fulfill their commitments. Last year, their joint pledge of $930 million was paid to the UN in one single disbursement, the largest in UN history,” said Gargash on Twitter.

“Both the Saudi Arabia & the UAE are currently working with the UN on the modalities of the 2019 commitment to ensure maximum benefits for the Yemeni people. Total UAE aid to Yemen since April 2015 exceeds $5.5 billion,” he added in a second tweet.

The two countries previously announced $200 million to the Imdaad initiative to support the people of Yemen on April 8, 2019.

The UN’s aid chief has previously praised the UAE and Saudi for preventing the situation in Yemen from deteriorating.

The two countries' donated hundreds of millions of dollars and allowed the UN to scale up its aid operation, said the UN’s aid chief Mark Lowcock on May 22, 2019, The National reported.

“My most important message is to say thank you very much [to the UAE and Saudi Arabia] because without them the country would be much worse,” the organization reported Lowcock as adding.

