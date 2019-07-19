The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash announced on Friday that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were the largest humanitarian donors in Yemen and would continue to provide aid to the country.
The UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are the largest humanitarian donors in Yemen and will always fulfill their commitments. Last year, their joint pledge of $930 million was paid to the UN in one single disbursement, the largest in UN history.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) July 19, 2019
Both the Saudi Arabia & the UAE are currently working with the UN on the modalities of the 2019 commitment to ensure maximum benefits for the Yemeni people. Total UAE aid to Yemen since April 2015 exceeds $5.5 billion.— د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) July 19, 2019
