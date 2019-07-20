Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud approved hosting US forces in the Kingdom to boost regional security and stability, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Friday.
An official in the Saudi Ministry of Defense said the decision aims “to increase joint cooperation in defense of regional security and stability and to preserve its peace,” according to SPA.
