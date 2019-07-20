Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it had sent a crew member of an Iranian ship, previously evacuated for medical reasons from a ship off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, to Oman.

The Iranian citizen was sent to Oman at Tehran’s request after receiving necessary medical treatment in Saudi Arabia, a source in the foreign ministry was quoted as saying by state news agency SPA.

Saudi Arabia said in June it had evacuated a crew member for medical reasons from a “suspect” Iranian ship northwest of Hodeidah after Riyadh received a request for help from Tehran.

