The framework set to regulate temporary visas in Saudi Arabia is in its final stages, the Kingdom’s ministry of labor said, as reported by the state news agency (SPA).

The visas provide beneficiaries – including government entities, factories, agricultural institutions, and other seasonal labor markets – a six-month stay, the manager of seasonal and temporary visas, as well as Hajj visas, Rashid al-Otaibi, said.

If more than ten visas are to be issued, they should include beneficiaries of different nationalities, al-Otaibi added.

Last Update: Saturday, 20 July 2019 KSA 15:11 - GMT 12:11