Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, said the world needs to take actions to deter Iran’s behavior after Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized the British-flagged Stena Impero tanker in Omani waters.

“Any attack on the freedom of navigation is a violation of international law. Iran must realize that its acts of intercepting ships, including most recently the British ship, are completely unacceptable. The world community must take actions to deter such behavior,” al-Jubeir said in a tweet on Sunday.

On Saturday British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said the Stena Impero was seized in Omani waters in clear contravention of international law and then forced to sail into Iran. Iran says the tanker was captured after it collided with a fishing boat.

Last Update: Sunday, 21 July 2019 KSA 21:54 - GMT 18:54