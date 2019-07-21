Oman urged Iran on Sunday to release the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, which it seized on Friday, adding “we reserve our rights over our territorial waters.”

Oman also called on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences diplomatically, state broadcaster Oman TV News said on Sunday.



“The Sultanate (of Oman) calls for not exposing this region to risks impacting freedom of navigation,” Oman TV said on Twitter.

Last Update: Sunday, 21 July 2019 KSA 11:48 - GMT 08:48