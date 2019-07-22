The UAE is keen to ensure safe transit for ships in the Gulf and Middle East, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday in a session with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Monday.SHOW MORE
