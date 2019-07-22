The UAE is keen to ensure safe transit for ships in the Gulf and Middle East, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday in a session with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing on Monday.

He added that cooperation with China and other friendly countries is key to achieving this goal and ensuring the safe flow of oil supplies to the world.

He said that safe transit in the Gulf is of great importance for the stability and safety of the world economy.

Last Update: Monday, 22 July 2019 KSA 12:42 - GMT 09:42