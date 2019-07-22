Oman’s minister responsible for foreign affairs, Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, will visit Iran on Saturday to discuss regional developments, Oman’s state news agency said on Monday.

It did not give further details. The sultanate on Sunday urged Tehran to release the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero, which Iran seized on Friday, and called on all parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences diplomatically.

Last Update: Monday, 22 July 2019 KSA 13:42 - GMT 10:42