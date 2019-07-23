The war in Yemen can be stopped because the warring sides and the international political consensus support a UN peace deal brokered in Stockholm last December, UN envoy Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday.
“I believe that this war in Yemen is eminently resolvable,” Griffiths told reporters in Geneva.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?