A Kuwaiti man who killed a journalist has been spotted skiing in Switzerland just two months after his tribe paid for his release from prison.

Khaled Niqa al-Azmi, who was imprisoned in 2001 for killing Kuwaiti journalist Hidaya Sultan al-Salem, was released this year after his 10 million Kuwaiti dinars ($33 million) diya (blood money) was paid, according to the Saudi al-Marsad newspaper. The diya paid for the release of al-Azmi was the largest amount of blood money paid in Kuwait.

Al-Azmi was snapped on holiday at a ski resort in Switzerland. Photos of him enjoying the snowy slopes alongside his children have circulated on social media sites, prompting widespread attention.

In March 2001, al-Azmi, who was a police officer at the time, fatally shot al-Salem while she was driving her car.

Kuwaiti media reported that al-Azmi admitted he had killed al-Salem because of an article published on al-Majalis, a political magazine owned and edited by al-Salem.

According to al-Azmi, the article was offensive to the al-Awazem tribe, of which he was a member.

In February 2002, al-Azmi was convicted of killing al-Salem and was sentenced to death by hanging. The verdict was upheld in the Court of Appeal, but the sentence was later changed to life imprisonment.

After spending years in prison, al-Azmi’s $33 million diya was paid in exchange for his freedom in May 2019.

Last Update: Thursday, 25 July 2019 KSA 10:02 - GMT 07:02