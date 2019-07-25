The Coalition forces intercepted and downed a drone, launched to target Saudi Arabia by the Iranian-aligned Houthi militia, in Yemeni airspace.
The drone was launched on Thursday evening from Sanaa province.
Colonel Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman of the Coalition forces, reiterated the international community’s condemnation of the hostile actions carried out by the Houthi terrorist militia, pointing out that the ballistic missiles and drones, aimed at targeting civilians, are war crimes against humanity.
