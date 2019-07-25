Kuwait ports authority manager said there is coordination between Gulf and Arab countries to secure the safety of maritime traffic in Gulf waters, according to a statement on Kuwait’s news agency.

The ports authority manager also said that the impact of the latest developments in the Gulf region was “slight on Kuwaiti ports traffic.”

Washington in June first proposed some sort of multinational effort open to all allies and partners to bolster maritime security in the Gulf after accusing Iran of attacking oil tankers around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime chokepoint between Iran and Oman.

Last Update: Thursday, 25 July 2019 KSA 23:30 - GMT 20:30