Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Boris Johnson on his appointment as British Prime Minister on Wednesday and wished him success in his new role.

Boris Johnson promised in his first speech as prime minister to lead Britain out of the European Union on Oct. 31 with “no ifs or buts” and warned that if the bloc refused to negotiate then there would be a no-deal Brexit.



Johnson, who has been hailed by US President Donald Trump as Britain’s Trump, is sending the strongest message yet to the EU that he will be taking a distinctly tougher approach to negotiating a revision of the Brexit divorce deal.

(With agencies)

Last Update: Thursday, 25 July 2019 KSA 01:38 - GMT 22:38