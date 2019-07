The Arab Coalition intercepted and downed on Friday a Houthi plane targeting the Saudi Arabian city of Jazan, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The coalition downed an unmanned Houthi aircraft that was heading towards civilians, the coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki told SPA.

In a brief statement, Al-Maliki said that all attempts by the Houthis to launch attacks will fail.

Coalition forces intercepted and shot down a drone on Thursday evening, launched to target Saudi Arabia by the Iranian-aligned Houthi militia, in Yemeni airspace.

The drone was launched from Sanaa province

Last Update: Friday, 26 July 2019 KSA 13:46 - GMT 10:46