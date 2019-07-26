Iran has test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile, according to a report by CNN, citing a US official.



The Shabaab-3 missile was fired on late Wednesday night and traveled about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), according to CNN’s Barbara Starr.

According to the US official cited by CNN, while the missile did not pose a threat to shipping or US bases, the intelligence assessment is its part of Iran’s efforts to improve the range and accuracy.



The missile test comes amid heightened tensions with the United States, follows President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal with Iran. Washington also re-imposed sanctions on Tehran.

Relations between the two countries have been further strained over the past three months following attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed “key global priorities,” including relations with Iran, in a phone call with his newly appointed British counterpart Dominic Raab, the State Department said on Thursday.

“Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today to discuss key global priorities, including countering Iran’s attempts to expand its nuclear program,” said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus.

Last Update: Friday, 26 July 2019 KSA 02:49 - GMT 23:49