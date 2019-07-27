Oman’s Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Alawi arrived in Tehran on Saturday to discuss regional tensions with his Iranian counterpart.



“During the visit, he will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and other officials in the Iranian Republic, where the latest regional developments in the region will be discussed,” Oman’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a tweet.

