Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz performed the funeral prayer for his late brother Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz in the Grand Mosque in Mecca on Monday, where masses of worshippers performed the prayer as well.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also performed the funeral prayer.

The late Prince Bandar’s body was buried at al-Adl cemetery in Mecca.

Prince Bandar bin Abdulaziz, the tenth son of the country’s founding monarch, died at the age of 96 on Sunday.

He was the eldest living son of the late King Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Last Update: Tuesday, 30 July 2019 KSA 07:08 - GMT 04:08