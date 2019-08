Russia's foreign ministry said that attempts by the United States to create a naval coalition to protect the Strait of Hormuz are an attempt to pressure Iran, the RIA news agency reported.

The foreign ministry said that it was concerned by the military build up in the Gulf, adding that it looks like the US is looking for a reason to go to war.



-Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 1 August 2019 KSA 15:40 - GMT 12:40