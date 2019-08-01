Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Yemen accused Iran of being behind an attack on a military parade in Aden on Thursday that the Houthi militia has claimed responsibility for.



Envoy Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir, in a Twitter post, also blamed Iran for a separate attack on a police station in the southern port city, which no one has claimed yet. Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, in separate tweets, said the attacks were coordinated under “Iran’s administration.”



Iran denies any involvement in Yemen.

Last Update: Thursday, 1 August 2019 KSA 15:09 - GMT 12:09