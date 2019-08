The ISIS group’s affiliate in Yemen has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on a police station in the southern city of Aden the previous day.

That attack killed 11 people and involved suicide bombers using a car, a bus and motorcycles laden with explosives that targeted a police station in the city’s Omar al-Mokhtar neighborhood during a morning police roll-call.

It was one of two major attacks in Aden on Thursday that killed a total of 51 people. The other attack involved a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi militia at a military parade of rival forces and killed at least 40 troops.

Last Update: Friday, 2 August 2019 KSA 13:59 - GMT 10:59