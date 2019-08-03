The UAE’s position is consistent and its coordination with Saudi Arabia is at its best, according to the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, adding that the “Saudi-UAE partnership remains solid and long lasting.”



“It would be better for Doha to resolve its crisis rather than deepen it,” Gargash said in a tweet.



“Abdulrahman al-Rashed’s article is very important in dealing with the desperate Qatari attempts towards the Saudi-UAE alliance which will never succeed in their intention,” Gargash added, commenting on a recent article written by Saudi writer Abdulrahman al-Rashed in the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.



Al-Rashed’s article, titled “Qatar and the rift between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi,” says that Doha has tried to sabotage the relationship between the countries that boycott it, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, by exaggerating news and “fabricating stories.”



“I would like to reiterate that the crisis in Qatar has not been exclusively linked to foreign policy, but rather to its interference and the harm it causes to its neighbors,” added Gargash.

“Over the past two decades, the relationship [of Saudi Arabia] with Abu Dhabi has remained objective even when differences have taken place, as have Kuwait, Muscat and Cairo,” al-Rashed wrote.



He added that “Doha is another story” as it has had many differences in the past with the countries of the region.



“When the four countries decided to boycott Doha in early June 2017, this was not because of disagreements over political positions, but because the Qatari authorities had broken their pledges, to the point where they were funding opposition groups and hostile organizations targeting Saudi Arabia,” al-Rashed says.



Most recently, al-Rashed argues that Qatar has been questioning the UAE’s role in Yemen and used Yemeni individuals to write hostile comments directed at Abu Dhabi as if they were from a Saudi directive – and vice versa.

“Doha’s practices are absurd, like children. Although they fail, they keep trying.”

“Qatar’s hostile policy has not changed since the mid-1990s, despite all the repeated Saudi concessions and silence. It has been funding and inciting al-Qaeda operations in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

Al-Rashed concluded his article by saying that Doha supports the Houthis, “who bomb Riyadh, Jeddah and Mecca,” and that it conspires in the West against Saudi Arabia and its leadership.



“This is the source of the dispute with Doha, the drivers of the break-up,” he added.

