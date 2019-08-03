The UAE’s position is consistent and its coordination with Saudi Arabia is at its best, according to the UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, adding that the “Saudi-UAE partnership remains solid and long lasting.”
“It would be better for Doha to resolve its crisis rather than deepen it,” Gargash said in a tweet.
“Abdulrahman al-Rashed’s article is very important in dealing with the desperate Qatari attempts towards the Saudi-UAE alliance which will never succeed in their intention,” Gargash added, commenting on a recent article written by Saudi writer Abdulrahman al-Rashed in the Asharq al-Awsat newspaper.
Al-Rashed’s article, titled “Qatar and the rift between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi,” says that Doha has tried to sabotage the relationship between the countries that boycott it, including Saudi Arabia and the UAE, by exaggerating news and “fabricating stories.”
“I would like to reiterate that the crisis in Qatar has not been exclusively linked to foreign policy, but rather to its interference and the harm it causes to its neighbors,” added Gargash.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?