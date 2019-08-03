Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has opened up a new link for Qatari pilgrims to register for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage online after authorities in Doha blocked the previous one.



The new registration link was re-launched on Saturday after the previous one which was announced on July 17 was blocked by Qatari authorities.



The ministry released a statement saying that under the directives of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Hajj officials said the new link was launched to “facilitate the arrival of all pilgrims, and to overcome all the obstacles they may face them to perform this duty.”



“The Kingdom will continue to provide all means to facilitate the arrival of our Qatari brothers and sisters wishing to perform the Hajj. The attempts of the Qatari regime to politicize the Hajj and place obstacles in front of the pilgrims coming from the State of Qatar will not deter the Kingdom from providing all the facilities for them to perform the fifth pillar of Islam,” a statement from the ministry read.



The ministry also called on the Qatari authorities not to block the new registration link which will facilitate the pilgrimage of their fellow Qatari citizens.

Last Update: Sunday, 4 August 2019 KSA 23:19 - GMT 20:19