The families of the Christchurch mosque attack victims arrived to the Kingdom on Friday and Saturday to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

On Friday, the families were greeted by New Zealand’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia James Munro.

Terrific to greet Superintendent Nala Hassan, a senior NZ police officer as she begins her Haj as a guest of #kingsalman #MOIA #Hajj1440 pic.twitter.com/AviaOgAJSb — Ambassador James Munro (@NZinKSA) August 4, 2019

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered the hosting of 200 people from the families of the Christchurch mosque attack victims to perform Hajj in the Kingdom, according to SPA.

Announcing the decision, the Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz al-Sheikh said that it is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to counter terrorism and support the families of those who were affected by the “abominable act that is contrary to all divine teachings and human values and principles.”

The Christchurch mosque attack left 50 Muslims dead and dozens injured after a gunman walked into a mosque during Friday prayers and randomly shot people while broadcasting live footage on Facebook.

Last Update: Sunday, 4 August 2019 KSA 17:22 - GMT 14:22