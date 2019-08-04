Saudi Arabia on Sunday welcomed the final agreement reached in Sudan on the constitutional declaration of governance for the transitional period, a source at the Saudi Foreign Ministry said.

The source added that the move is a qualitative step that will move Sudan toward security, peace and stability.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry source also praised the efforts exerted by all parties to give priority to the national interest and open a new chapter in the country’s history, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The source concluded by reiterating the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s full commitment to stand by Sudan and continue its support to contribute to Sudan’s advancement, stability and security.

Earlier on Sunday, Sudan’s military council and opposition coalition representatives initialed a constitutional declaration paving the way for a transitional government.

Last Update: Sunday, 4 August 2019 KSA 16:22 - GMT 13:22