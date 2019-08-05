Saudi air defenses intercepted Iran-backed Houthi militia’s drones targeting civilian airports on Monday, the Arab Coalition said, as the Houthis ramp up cross-border attacks.

The coalition, in a statement published on Saudi state media, said the strikes were “simultaneous” but did not specify the targets or number of drones intercepted.

The Iran-aligned Houthis’ Al-Masirah television earlier said their drones targeted civilian airports in the southern cities of Abha and Najran as well as King Khaled airbase in Khamis Mushait.

The strikes come just days after the militia carried out a deadly attack on a security training camp near Yemen’s government-held second city Aden.

The militia said they launched a drone and a ballistic missile at the camp.

The Houthis have stepped up missile and drone attacks across the border in recent weeks.

Nine civilians were wounded in a July 3 Houthi attack on Abha airport, the coalition said.

A June 12 missile attack on the same airport wounded 26 civilians, drawing warnings of “stern action” from the coalition.

And on June 23, a militia attack on Abha airport killed a Syrian and wounded 21 other civilians, the coalition said.

The raids come amid heightened regional tensions as key Saudi ally the United States presses a “maximum pressure” campaign against its arch-rival Iran after withdrawing from a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Tehran.

Saudi Arabia has repeatedly accused Iran of supplying sophisticated weapons to the Houthis, a charge Tehran denies.

Last Update: Monday, 5 August 2019 KSA 14:11 - GMT 11:11