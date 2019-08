The Arab Coalition intercepted on Monday two Houthi militia drones targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said that the Royal Saudi Air Force this intercepted and downed unmanned aircrafts launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards civilian airports in the Kingdom.

Al-Maliki said that targeting civilians at airports is a war crime, adding that it is a violation of international humanitarian law.

Last Update: Monday, 5 August 2019 KSA 13:53 - GMT 10:53