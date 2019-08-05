On Monday, a video circulated on social media of the Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Sheikh Abdullatif Al al-Sheikh, comforting a female Hajj pilgrim whose husband died in the Christchurch mosque attack earlier this year.
Saudi minister of Islamic Affairs trying to calm down a woman pilgrim crying in Mecca, may be many see it a human touch but it also symbolizes a new era back to Islamic moderation in Saudi Arabia— Fadila Al Jaffal (@FadilaAlJaffal) August 5, 2019
#وزير_الشوون_الاسلاميه pic.twitter.com/P2PGyn8CHg
هذا الوزير مخلص لدينه ووطنه نقل وزارته نقلة نوعية غير مسبوقه وسيطر على الفوضى ومنتقديه هم اعداء النجاح المتضررين من الاصلاح الذي حققه وسلامتكم.— ابو عبدالعزيز (@abitalalayah) August 5, 2019
Islam prohibits any physical contact with women unless wife, sis...etc— رجل مهم (@importanto_man) August 5, 2019
So stop lying about it!! What he did is wrong.
عمل الوزير خطاء ولكن لا نعلم مافي القلوب وعلينا ان نحسن نوايانا— ابو حمدان الحبابي (@POqHs9Oun4O4egt) August 5, 2019
