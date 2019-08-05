Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that the United States was isolated in the world and was unable to create a coalition with its allies in the Arabian Gulf because they are too “ashamed.”

“The US is standing alone in the world..it cannot create a coalition (in the Gulf),” he told a news conference.

The United States wanted to deprive Iran of its rights, he said, and its sanctioning of the foreign minister is a failure in diplomacy.



Zarif added that the US is responsible for the tension in the Arabian Gulf, saying that its presence in the region has caused “misery.”

The foreign minister also said that Britain’s seizure of an Iranian oil tanker last month was “piracy.” He added that the ship was not destined for Syria as the UK had claimed.

Zarif told a news conference that Iran is responsible for the safety and security of the Arabian Gulf.

He said that Britain has been complicit in the US’ “economic terrorism” against Iran, and warned that Iran will never “close [its] eyes” on maritime offenses in the Gulf.

Zarif on Monday said that Iran would leave its 2015 nuclear deal with the six major powers if necessary, and called on all European parties of the deal to accelerate their efforts to salvage the 2015 pact.

-Developing

Last Update: Monday, 5 August 2019 KSA 10:55 - GMT 07:55