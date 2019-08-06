As of Tuesday night, more than 1.7 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage, according to statistics issued by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports.



In a statement, the directorate said that the number of pilgrims arriving until Tuesday who arrived by air stood at 1,664,974 pilgrims, 92,844 pilgrims by land, and 17,223 pilgrims by sea.



The Saudi General Authority for Statistics on Wednesday said that the number of people working to provide the medical services (including cases of emergency) for Hajj pilgrims this season amounted to 30,908 individuals, including 8,685 women, according to the report.

Last Update: Tuesday, 6 August 2019 KSA 21:12 - GMT 18:12