Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will send 540,000 tons of wheat to Sudan to help meet the population’s basic food requirements for three months, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The first and second batch, comprised of 140,000 tons of wheat, have been shipped.

The shipment falls within the framework of Saudi Arabia and the UAE’s $3 billion joint aid package to support Sudan’s economic and financial stability, SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia has deposited $250 million into the central bank of Sudan to support its financial position, the Saudi Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The deposit is part of a package with the United Arab Emirates worth $500 million announced in April. The remaining funds will go toward fuel, wheat, and medicine.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Wednesday, 7 August 2019 KSA 15:11 - GMT 12:11