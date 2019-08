A group of Qatari pilgrims arrives in King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to perform the Islamic ritual of Hajj.

Last month, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia said in a statement that the government will take steps to ensure all means are used to facilitate the arrival of Hajj and Umrah pilgrims coming from Qatar similar to what it does towards all Muslims wishing to perform the annual Hajj or Umrah.

On Sunday, Prince Khalid al-Faisal, governor of Mecca, said in a press conference that “Saudi Arabia is always open to receive pilgrims from anywhere without discrimination.”

He said that more than 1.6 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia so far for the Hajj season, and that there are 350,000 people working in all sectors to serve them.

