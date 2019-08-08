The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said on Thursday that it intercepted a Houthi drone that was targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan.

The Coalition’s spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Maliki, said that “attempts of the Iran-backed Houthis to launch drones show the militia’s bankruptcy” and “reflect its losses on the ground.”

Last Update: Thursday, 8 August 2019 KSA 21:16 - GMT 18:16