The World Food Program (WFP) said on Friday it is resuming food distributions next week for 850,000 people in Yemen’s capital Sanaa after a two-month halt.

The UN agency halted some aid in the Yemeni capital on June 20 out of concern that food was being diverted from vulnerable people, but said it would maintain its nutrition program for malnourished children, and pregnant or nursing mothers.

In a statement issued on Friday, the WFP said it would resume food distributions following Eid al-Adha next week.

“WFP is confident that putting in place biometrics will ensure food gets to the most deserving people and that diversion of vital food assistance is prevented,” it said.

On Thursday, the Associated Press (AP) reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) says it follows “a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of corruption,” amid calls for greater transparency following AP’s report on fraud and mismanagement marring some UN operations in Yemen.

Last Update: Friday, 9 August 2019 KSA 12:37 - GMT 09:37