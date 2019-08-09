The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said that it intercepted a Houthi drone that was launched late Thursday from Sanaa towards the southwestern city of Abha in Saudi Arabia.
“All attempts by Houthi terrorist militias to launch drones are doomed to failure,” stated the Coalition’s spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Maliki.
Earlier on Thursday, the Coalition intercepted a Houthi drone that was targeting Saudi Arabia’s Jazan.
