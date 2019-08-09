Yemen’s Houthi militia said on Friday that Ibrahim Badreddin al-Houthi, the brother of the Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, was killed, the Iran-aligned militia’s Al-Masirah television reported.SHOW MORE
