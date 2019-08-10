The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated leaders of Muslim countries on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Last Update: Saturday, 10 August 2019 KSA 21:42 - GMT 18:42