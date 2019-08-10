Saudi Arabia has issued more than 1.8 million electronic visas for this year’s Hajj season, its Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Friday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued visas to pilgrims of various nationalities for the Hajj season 2019,” the ministry said in an infographic posted on its official Twitter account.

We issued more than 1.8 million Hajj visas in 3 months #Hajj2019 pic.twitter.com/mHjQcNEUPW — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) August 9, 2019

The number of total Hajj visas issued this year was 1,821,690, according to the infographic.

The electronic visas allow pilgrims to apply online and receive their visas within minutes.

The new technology was announced in March by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The general supervisor of the electronic platform for Hajj and Umrah, Abdulrahman Shams, had said that the portal will give non-Saudis online access to choose various service packages and apply for their visas, adding that the visas “will be issued within minutes.”

