The UAE has expressed on Saturday concern over the ongoing armed clashes in Aden, calling for de-escalation and maintaining the security and safety of Yemeni citizens, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, stressed the need to focus the efforts of all parties on the basic front and to confront the Houthi militia.

The minister called for responsible and serious dialogue in order to end the differences and work for unity to maintain security and stability.

He also stressed that the UAE, as an active partner in the Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia, is exerting all efforts to de-escalate in Aden.

Last Update: Saturday, 10 August 2019 KSA 13:30 - GMT 10:30