The Arab coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen called for an immediate ceasefire in Aden, the Saudi Press Aagency (SPA) quoted the coalition’s spokesman as saying.



“The coalition calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Yemeni temporary capital Aden starting from 1 a.m. on Sunday (2200 GMT on Saturday), and asserts that it will use military force against anyone who violates it,” the spokesman said.



The coalition also called on all military groups to immediately return to their positions and retreat from areas that have been seized during the past few days.

The Saudi foreign ministry also issued a statement calling on all parties in Yemen to hold an urgent meeting in the Kingdom following the Aden developments, reported SPA.



Last Update: Sunday, 11 August 2019 KSA 23:52 - GMT 20:52