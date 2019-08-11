Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman stressed that the Kingdom’s support for the legitimate government of Yemen “remains unchanged”.



“What is happening in Aden is giving an opportunity to those who are trained by the militias and terrorist organizations, especially the Houthis, al-Qaeda, and ISIS,” Prince Khalid bin Salman tweeted.



“We reject any use of arms in Aden which disrupts the security and stability. We call for restraint and the wisdom to prioritize the interest of the Yemeni state. The Kingdom is calling for a political dialogue with the legitimate Yemeni government to take place in Jeddah,” he added.



“The Kingdom's duty is to support and maintain legitimacy in Yemen and to provide all means of support to the brotherly Yemeni people. The unfortunate developments in Aden have caused disruption of the humanitarian and relief works, which is not acceptable to the Kingdom,” he said.



An official source at the Saudi Foreign Ministry stated said that the Kingdom has been following the developments in the interim Yemeni capital of Aden and has invited the Yemeni government and all parties involved in the conflict in Aden to hold an urgent meeting in Jeddah.



“This is in order to discuss disputes, give priority to dialogue, renounce division and stop strife and unify the ranks, to confront the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia and other terrorist organizations, restore the state and return Yemen to stability and security,” the statement carried on Saudi Press Agency read.

