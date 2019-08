Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received guests for Eid al-Adha on Sunday at the Mina Palace in Mecca.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the guests include the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, ministers, senior guests from the GCC countries, military sector leaders, as well as others.

Last Update: Sunday, 11 August 2019 KSA 18:47 - GMT 15:47