The leader of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Aden in a statement on Sunday said that it was ready to work with the Arab coalition in Yemen.



The STC was committed to the ceasefire in Aden called for by coalition, the statement said.



The STC leader Aidaroos al-Zubaidi also said it was “ready to attend a meeting on Yemen called by Saudi Arabia.”



After the coalition warning early Sunday, the STC had agreed to the ceasefire. Residents said there had been no clashes between the STC and government forces since the previous night, according to a Reuters report.



Last Update: Monday, 12 August 2019 KSA 23:32 - GMT 20:32