The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said late Sunday that it intercepted and shot down a Houthi drone that was launched from Sanaa province towards Saudi Arabia.
“All attempts by Houthi terrorist militias to launch drones are doomed to failure,” stated the Coalition’s spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Maliki.
In a related context, al-Maliki confirmed that the Houthis fired two ballistic missiles on Saturday evening from the province of Amran in western central Yemen using civilian facilities as the launch site.
