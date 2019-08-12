The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said late Sunday that it intercepted and shot down a Houthi drone that was launched from Sanaa province towards Saudi Arabia.



“All attempts by Houthi terrorist militias to launch drones are doomed to failure,” stated the Coalition’s spokesman, Colonel Turki al-Maliki.



In a related context, al-Maliki confirmed that the Houthis fired two ballistic missiles on Saturday evening from the province of Amran in western central Yemen using civilian facilities as the launch site.

The two missiles landed in Yemeni territory in Hajjah province, al-Maliki said.



"The Houthi militia continues to violate international humanitarian law by firing ballistic missiles and indiscriminately targeting civilians,” al-Maliki added.



Last Update: Monday, 12 August 2019 KSA 05:24 - GMT 02:24